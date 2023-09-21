(WHTM) – Mail ballots for the 2023 municipal election could soon arrive in voter’s mailboxes.

According to Jerry Feaser, Director of the Dauphin County Bureau of Registration and Elections, mail ballots should begin to arrive during the final week of September.

Elections on this year’s ballot are primarily local municipal races. A statewide race of interest will be for the State Supreme Court.

To vote by mail in the November 7, 2023, election, voters not yet registered to vote by mail must have their application returned to their county election board by 5 p.m. on October 31.

Completed ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election night, November 7 to your county board of elections.

Any registered voter in Pennsylvania can request a mail-in ballot, and absentee ballots can be requested by voters with disabilities, an illness, or an absence from their municipality on election day.

Mail ballot applications can be completed online, by mail, or in person at an election board office.

Voters can also register for the annual mail-in ballot request list, which means voters will receive an application to renew their mail-in request every year. Once your request is approved, you will receive ballots for the remainder of the year.

Those who vote by mail should ensure they use the proper envelopes provided.

You can register to vote for November’s election by October 23.