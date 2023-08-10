PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The most recent Mega Millions jackpot run generated more than $108.7 million in sales in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Lottery website says Pennsylvania is the only one that designates all state lottery winnings to older residents.

But what does that actually look like?

Since the first Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold, the website says, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed $33.8 billion to benefit programs including include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation services, the low-cost prescription programs PACE and PACENET, care services and local services provided by the 52 Area Agencies on Aging.

Of this year’s $108.7 million in sales, a profit of more than $43.5 million will go to older Pennsylvanians, according to the lottery.

Last fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Lottery generated a profit of $1.2 billion dollars for older Pennsylvania from a total of $5 billion in sales.

The Pennsylvania Lottery website also shows a map of lottery beneficiaries, organized by county, who received funding from the 2021-22 year.

These were the big beneficiaries in the Midstate (some totals are rounded):

Dauphin County:

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $4,408,533

PACE/PACENET — $1,700,495

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $991,452

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $3,996,283

Care Services — $11,513,987

Total: $22,610,750

Lancaster County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $7,065,531

PACE/PACENET — $4,098,900

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $1,891,656

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $7,018,036

Care Services — $8,870,588

Total: $28,944,711

York County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $6,963,315

PACE/PACENET — $3,329,465

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $1,022,186

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $6,828,658

Care Services — $6,090,304

Total: $24,233,928

Lebanon County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $2,501,309

PACE/PACENET — $1,071,984

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $404,149

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $2,509,415

Care Services — $2,986,695

Total: $9,473,552

Cumberland County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $2,719,958

PACE/PACENET — $2,060,800

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $659,709

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $2,739,982

Care Services — $4,544,414

Total: $12,724,863

Perry County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $1,316,384

PACE/PACENET — $550,526

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $149,340

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $758,838

Care Services — $698,281

Total: $3,473,369

Juniata County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $787,152

PACE/PACENET — $439,564

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $72,655

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $541,277

Care Services — $427,186

Total: $2,267,834

Mifflin County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $1,399,381

PACE/PACENET — $1,067,723

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $206,787

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $1,427,696

Care Services — $913,510

Total: $5,015,097

Adams County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $1,753,693

PACE/PACENET — $965,925

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $209,075

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $1,517,572

Care Services — $1,299,231

Total: $5,745,496

Franklin County

Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $2,485,586

PACE/PACENET — $1,234,393

Shared and Free-Ride Program — $298,679

Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $2,532,672

Care Services — $1,601,943

Total: $8,153,273

For all of the counties contributions to area agencies on aging and senior centers and PACE/PACENET were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

Shared and free ride program contributions were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Property tax and rent rebates were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

Care services contributions were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.