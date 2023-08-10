PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The most recent Mega Millions jackpot run generated more than $108.7 million in sales in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Lottery website says Pennsylvania is the only one that designates all state lottery winnings to older residents.
But what does that actually look like?
Since the first Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold, the website says, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed $33.8 billion to benefit programs including include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation services, the low-cost prescription programs PACE and PACENET, care services and local services provided by the 52 Area Agencies on Aging.
Of this year’s $108.7 million in sales, a profit of more than $43.5 million will go to older Pennsylvanians, according to the lottery.
Last fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Lottery generated a profit of $1.2 billion dollars for older Pennsylvania from a total of $5 billion in sales.
The Pennsylvania Lottery website also shows a map of lottery beneficiaries, organized by county, who received funding from the 2021-22 year.
These were the big beneficiaries in the Midstate (some totals are rounded):
Dauphin County:
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $4,408,533
- PACE/PACENET — $1,700,495
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $991,452
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $3,996,283
- Care Services — $11,513,987
Total: $22,610,750
Lancaster County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $7,065,531
- PACE/PACENET — $4,098,900
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $1,891,656
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $7,018,036
- Care Services — $8,870,588
Total: $28,944,711
York County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $6,963,315
- PACE/PACENET — $3,329,465
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $1,022,186
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $6,828,658
- Care Services — $6,090,304
Total: $24,233,928
Lebanon County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $2,501,309
- PACE/PACENET — $1,071,984
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $404,149
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $2,509,415
- Care Services — $2,986,695
Total: $9,473,552
Cumberland County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $2,719,958
- PACE/PACENET — $2,060,800
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $659,709
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $2,739,982
- Care Services — $4,544,414
Total: $12,724,863
Perry County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $1,316,384
- PACE/PACENET — $550,526
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $149,340
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $758,838
- Care Services — $698,281
Total: $3,473,369
Juniata County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $787,152
- PACE/PACENET — $439,564
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $72,655
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $541,277
- Care Services — $427,186
Total: $2,267,834
Mifflin County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $1,399,381
- PACE/PACENET — $1,067,723
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $206,787
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $1,427,696
- Care Services — $913,510
Total: $5,015,097
Adams County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $1,753,693
- PACE/PACENET — $965,925
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $209,075
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $1,517,572
- Care Services — $1,299,231
Total: $5,745,496
Franklin County
- Area Agencies on Aging and Senior Centers — $2,485,586
- PACE/PACENET — $1,234,393
- Shared and Free-Ride Program — $298,679
- Property Tax and Rent Rebates — $2,532,672
- Care Services — $1,601,943
Total: $8,153,273
For all of the counties contributions to area agencies on aging and senior centers and PACE/PACENET were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
Shared and free ride program contributions were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Property tax and rent rebates were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
Care services contributions were administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.