(STACKER) — Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

In November 2022, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and Ukraine. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people, and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Pennsylvania in November 2022.

November refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in November

Pennsylvania

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 30

#2. Ukraine: 25

#3. Syria: 18

#4. Burma: 9

#4. El Salvador: 9

#6. Pakistan: 8

#7. Colombia: 7

#7. Guatemala: 7

#9. Venezuela: 5

#10. Afghanistan: 4

#10. Burundi: 4

#12. Honduras: 3

#13. Iraq: 1

#13. Ivory Coast: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 414

#2. Burma: 366

#3. Ukraine: 227

#4. Syria: 199

#5. Afghanistan: 169

States that accepted the most refugees in November

#1. California: 145

#2. New York: 136

#3. Texas: 132

#4. Pennsylvania: 131

#5. Washington: 123

Read on to see the countries that Pennsylvania has accepted the most refugees from since November 2022

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 54

National: 1,032

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 93

#2. Ohio: 89

#3. Wisconsin: 60

#4. Pennsylvania: 54

#5. Michigan: 53

#2. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 25

National: 299

Top states

#1. Washington: 102

#2. California: 58

#3. Pennsylvania: 25

#4. South Carolina: 24

#5. Ohio: 14

#3. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 24

National: 540

Top states

#1. California: 128

#2. Texas: 72

#3. Washington: 44

#4. New York: 43

#5. Virginia: 41

#4. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 22

National: 469

Top states

#1. Michigan: 64

#2. Washington: 35

#3. Ohio: 28

#3. Illinois: 28

#3. Kentucky: 28

#5. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 15

National: 95

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 15

#2. Texas: 13

#2. South Carolina: 13

#2. North Carolina: 13

#5. Kentucky: 9

#6. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 13

National: 194

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 27

#2. Texas: 24

#3. Florida: 20

#4. Maryland: 19

#5. California: 14

#7. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 12

National: 267

Top states

#1. California: 34

#2. New York: 26

#3. Florida: 23

#4. Georgia: 18

#4. North Carolina: 18

#7. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 12

National: 19

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 12

#2. New York: 5

#3. Arizona: 1

#3. Kentucky: 1

#9. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 9

National: 582

Top states

#1. Wisconsin: 133

#2. Texas: 66

#3. Indiana: 56

#4. Georgia: 48

#5. New York: 42

#10. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 5

National: 64

Top states

#1. Florida: 14

#2. Kentucky: 8

#2. Georgia: 8

#4. Texas: 7

#5. Illinois: 6

#11. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 4

National: 20

Top states

#1. Illinois: 11

#2. Pennsylvania: 4

#3. New York: 2

#4. Utah: 1

#4. Arizona: 1

#12. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 3

National: 95

Top states

#1. Texas: 15

#1. Washington: 15

#3. California: 10

#4. Maryland: 9

#5. North Carolina: 8

#13. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 2

National: 115

Top states

#1. Idaho: 25

#2. Utah: 15

#3. Kansas: 11

#3. New York: 11

#5. California: 9

#14. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 1

National: 73

Top states

#1. Michigan: 19

#2. Ohio: 9

#3. Texas: 8

#4. North Dakota: 6

#4. Massachusetts: 6

#14. Ivory Coast

Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 1

National: 6

Top states

#1. Arkansas: 2

#1. Maryland: 2

#3. Pennsylvania: 1

#3. Illinois: 1

#14. Mali

Refugees that arrived from Mali since November 2022

Pennsylvania: 1

National: 5

Top states

#1. Michigan: 2

#2. Pennsylvania: 1

#2. Georgia: 1

#2. Massachusetts: 1