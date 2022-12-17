(STACKER) — Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.
In November 2022, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and Ukraine. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people, and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Pennsylvania in November 2022.
November refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in November
Pennsylvania
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 30
#2. Ukraine: 25
#3. Syria: 18
#4. Burma: 9
#4. El Salvador: 9
#6. Pakistan: 8
#7. Colombia: 7
#7. Guatemala: 7
#9. Venezuela: 5
#10. Afghanistan: 4
#10. Burundi: 4
#12. Honduras: 3
#13. Iraq: 1
#13. Ivory Coast: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 414
#2. Burma: 366
#3. Ukraine: 227
#4. Syria: 199
#5. Afghanistan: 169
States that accepted the most refugees in November
#1. California: 145
#2. New York: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Pennsylvania: 131
#5. Washington: 123
Read on to see the countries that Pennsylvania has accepted the most refugees from since November 2022
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 54
National: 1,032
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 93
#2. Ohio: 89
#3. Wisconsin: 60
#4. Pennsylvania: 54
#5. Michigan: 53
#2. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 25
National: 299
Top states
#1. Washington: 102
#2. California: 58
#3. Pennsylvania: 25
#4. South Carolina: 24
#5. Ohio: 14
#3. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 24
National: 540
Top states
#1. California: 128
#2. Texas: 72
#3. Washington: 44
#4. New York: 43
#5. Virginia: 41
#4. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 22
National: 469
Top states
#1. Michigan: 64
#2. Washington: 35
#3. Ohio: 28
#3. Illinois: 28
#3. Kentucky: 28
#5. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 15
National: 95
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 15
#2. Texas: 13
#2. South Carolina: 13
#2. North Carolina: 13
#5. Kentucky: 9
#6. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 13
National: 194
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 27
#2. Texas: 24
#3. Florida: 20
#4. Maryland: 19
#5. California: 14
#7. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 12
National: 267
Top states
#1. California: 34
#2. New York: 26
#3. Florida: 23
#4. Georgia: 18
#4. North Carolina: 18
#7. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 12
National: 19
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 12
#2. New York: 5
#3. Arizona: 1
#3. Kentucky: 1
#9. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 9
National: 582
Top states
#1. Wisconsin: 133
#2. Texas: 66
#3. Indiana: 56
#4. Georgia: 48
#5. New York: 42
#10. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 5
National: 64
Top states
#1. Florida: 14
#2. Kentucky: 8
#2. Georgia: 8
#4. Texas: 7
#5. Illinois: 6
#11. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 4
National: 20
Top states
#1. Illinois: 11
#2. Pennsylvania: 4
#3. New York: 2
#4. Utah: 1
#4. Arizona: 1
#12. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 3
National: 95
Top states
#1. Texas: 15
#1. Washington: 15
#3. California: 10
#4. Maryland: 9
#5. North Carolina: 8
#13. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 2
National: 115
Top states
#1. Idaho: 25
#2. Utah: 15
#3. Kansas: 11
#3. New York: 11
#5. California: 9
#14. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 1
National: 73
Top states
#1. Michigan: 19
#2. Ohio: 9
#3. Texas: 8
#4. North Dakota: 6
#4. Massachusetts: 6
#14. Ivory Coast
Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 1
National: 6
Top states
#1. Arkansas: 2
#1. Maryland: 2
#3. Pennsylvania: 1
#3. Illinois: 1
#14. Mali
Refugees that arrived from Mali since November 2022
Pennsylvania: 1
National: 5
Top states
#1. Michigan: 2
#2. Pennsylvania: 1
#2. Georgia: 1
#2. Massachusetts: 1