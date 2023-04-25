PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — April 26 is National Pretzel Day. Because of this, a few retailers around Pennsylvania will be celebrating the day with either a free pretzel or a pretzel at a great discount.

Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are a few places where you can snag either a free or discounted pretzel in Pennsylvania on National Pretzel Day.

Auntie Annes

If you are a part of Auntie Anne’s rewards program, you are in luck! Members of the program can get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel on April 26. Members must have the app to redeem the reward.

Sheetz

The company will be offering one free MTGo soft pretzel with any purchase of either a self-serve fountain beverage or self-serve coffee. The offer will be good beyond April 26 and will continue through April 28.

Philly Pretzel Factory

The company states that for the 16th year in a row, the chain is planning to give away more than 150,000 pretzels on April 26. Customers will receive one free pretzel, per guest with no purchase necessary.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

This chain will be giving away its signature pretzels from 3 p.m. to when the store closes. Stop by one of the 340 locations for the free treat with no purchase needed to grab one.

Hammond Pretzel Bakery

Located in Lancaster, anyone who visits the store and wishes employees a “Happy Pretzel Day” will be entered to win a gift basket full of pretzel goodies. You will also be able to get 10% off your purchase.

According to National Today, Pennsylvanians eat more pretzels per capita than any other state in the country.

The average Philadelphian will consume about 12 times as many pretzels as the average person, as 80% of the nation’s pretzels are produced in Pennsylvania. according to the National Day Calendar.