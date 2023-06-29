Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the downtown Pittsburgh skyline as seen from West End Overlook in Elliott, Pa., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

(WHTM) — Here in Central Pennsylvania, we may not have to deal with actual wildfires, but we are being affected by the ones that are burning in Canada. We have been experiencing smoke and hazy skies on and off for the month of June.

So, how many wildfires are burning in Canada, and which ones are affecting us here in Central Pennsylvania?

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), as of 8:30 a.m. on June 29, there are currently 500 active fires in Canada. Out of the 500 fires, 257 are considered out of control, 159 are under control and 84 fires are being held.

The CIFFC notes that 112 of these 500 fires are burning in Quebec, followed by British Columbia with 104, Alberta with 90, and Ontario with 63 fires burning.

The fires burning in Quebec and Ontario are the wildfires that are causing many smoke problems in Pennsylvania and the rest of the United States.

NASA is reporting that smoke from wildfires in northern Quebec has reached Europe. The agency said satellite imagery from Monday showed smoke extending across the North Atlantic Ocean to the Iberian Peninsula, France, and other parts of Western Europe, according to the Associated Press.

The CIFFC says that in total 3,030 fires have burned in the country, with nearly 8 million acres burned.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.