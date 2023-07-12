CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Crashing your car can be inconvenient and costly, so when you get into a car accident that is out of your control, the frustration can be even more overwhelming.

Here in Central Pennsylvania, accidents caused by deer happen all too frequently – so which counties have had the most car crashes that were caused by deer?

abc27 News compiled a list of data that was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), to take a closer look at the number of car crashes that have been caused directly or indirectly by deer in each county.

According to PennDOT, from January 2018 until December 2022, there have been 3,309 car accidents that were directly or indirectly caused by deer. The data collected from these accidents consist of vehicular accidents that were caused by a vehicle hitting a deer, or swerving away from hitting the deer, causing the driver to crash.

Since 2018, York County has had the most recorded car crashes that were in some capacity caused by deer. According to PennDOT’s data, the most car accidents caused by deer in a single year were 174 accidents in 2022, which also occurred in York County.

The lowest amount of accidents that were caused by deer was in Mifflin County, which has a total of 103 recorded accidents since 2018. According to PennDOT, the lowest number of accidents caused by deer in a single year is also Mifflin County with 17 accidents in 2019, as well as 17 accidents in 2022.

Here is a table of all the recorded accidents caused by deer in each Midstate County from 2018 to 2022:

County 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 TOTAL Adams 77 80 57 63 81 358 Cumberland 77 65 92 62 85 381 Dauphin 77 110 94 105 84 470 Franklin 34 44 43 23 26 170 Juniata 24 29 27 28 27 135 Lancaster 93 96 96 104 91 480 Lebanon 53 46 52 57 55 263 Mifflin 21 17 22 26 17 103 Perry 39 49 37 28 37 190 York 140 136 154 155 174 759 Car accidents caused by deer from 2018 – 2022 (by county)

According to PennDOT, out of all the recorded accidents that were caused by deer since 2018, three resulted in fatalities. One was in Perry County back in 2018, one was in Juniata County in 2020, and the most recent was in Dauphin County back in 2021.