CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Crashing your car can be inconvenient and costly, so when you get into a car accident that is out of your control, the frustration can be even more overwhelming.
Here in Central Pennsylvania, accidents caused by deer happen all too frequently – so which counties have had the most car crashes that were caused by deer?
abc27 News compiled a list of data that was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), to take a closer look at the number of car crashes that have been caused directly or indirectly by deer in each county.
According to PennDOT, from January 2018 until December 2022, there have been 3,309 car accidents that were directly or indirectly caused by deer. The data collected from these accidents consist of vehicular accidents that were caused by a vehicle hitting a deer, or swerving away from hitting the deer, causing the driver to crash.
Since 2018, York County has had the most recorded car crashes that were in some capacity caused by deer. According to PennDOT’s data, the most car accidents caused by deer in a single year were 174 accidents in 2022, which also occurred in York County.
The lowest amount of accidents that were caused by deer was in Mifflin County, which has a total of 103 recorded accidents since 2018. According to PennDOT, the lowest number of accidents caused by deer in a single year is also Mifflin County with 17 accidents in 2019, as well as 17 accidents in 2022.
Here is a table of all the recorded accidents caused by deer in each Midstate County from 2018 to 2022:
|County
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|TOTAL
|Adams
|77
|80
|57
|63
|81
|358
|Cumberland
|77
|65
|92
|62
|85
|381
|Dauphin
|77
|110
|94
|105
|84
|470
|Franklin
|34
|44
|43
|23
|26
|170
|Juniata
|24
|29
|27
|28
|27
|135
|Lancaster
|93
|96
|96
|104
|91
|480
|Lebanon
|53
|46
|52
|57
|55
|263
|Mifflin
|21
|17
|22
|26
|17
|103
|Perry
|39
|49
|37
|28
|37
|190
|York
|140
|136
|154
|155
|174
|759
According to PennDOT, out of all the recorded accidents that were caused by deer since 2018, three resulted in fatalities. One was in Perry County back in 2018, one was in Juniata County in 2020, and the most recent was in Dauphin County back in 2021.