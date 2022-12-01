(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s 2023 general election will not draw as much attention as 2022 when voters cast ballots for their next Governor and U.S. Senator.

There will be an important race to decide who sits on the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court.

The seven-seat high court currently has a majority of four justices elected as Democrats. Two other justices were elected as Republicans.

One seat is open following the death earlier this fall of Max Baer, who was chief justice. Baer died only months before he was to reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Judicial elections in Pennsylvania occur in odd-numbered years to 10 year terms. They may hold an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age.

Here is a list of candidates who have declared their candidacy for the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court.

Democrat

Deborah Kunselman

Pennsylvania Superior Court judge Deborah Kunselman announced on December 1, 2022, that she will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election.

Kunselman was endorsed in the primary by the Democratic Party when she ran for the Superior Court in 2017.

Kunselman graduated from Notre Dame’s law school and worked as a civil litigator for 13 years, including eight as the chief solicitor for Beaver County, before becoming the first woman elected as a Beaver County judge in 2005.

Daniel McCaffery

Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery announced his candidacy for the state Supreme Court in November 2022.

McCaffrey was endorsed by the state Democratic Party when he was elected to a 10-year term on the state Superior Court in 2019.

A former assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, he ran for district attorney in 2009 and lost in the primary. He also ended a brief candidacy for state attorney general in 2012 before winning a race for a Common Pleas Court judge position in Philadelphia.

McCaffrey served in the Army and received his law degree from Temple University.

Republican

Carolyn Carluccio

Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County Court, announced her candidacy for a 10-year term on the state’s highest court. She was first elected to her current post in 2009.

Carluccio is a former federal prosecutor and chief public defender of Montgomery County. She got her law degree from Widener University’s Delaware Law School.

Candidates will continue to be added to this story as they announce their candidacies. The period for filing paperwork to get on the May 16 primary ballot has not officially opened yet.

The general election will be on November 8, 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report