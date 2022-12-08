PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Thursday, Dec. 8, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag to be flown at half-staff at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex and all commonwealth facilities around the state in honor of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.

The order honors Kurt Keilhofer of the Mapleton Fire Department in Huntingdon County and Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris of the New Tripoli Fire Department in Lehigh County, the governor’s office said.

Keilhofer died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after he was struck while responding to a vehicle accident in Union Township.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Gruber and Paris died after they became entrapped in a burning house near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

Wolf said the commonwealth flag should be lowered until the firefighters’ interments, which have not yet been set.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in the tribute. The United States flag will remain at full staff during the tribute, the governor’s office noted.