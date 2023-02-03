(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington.

According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the line of duty.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset of the date of internment that has yet to be announced.

All Pennsylvanians have been invited to participate and pay tribute.