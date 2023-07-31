(WHTM)– Gas prices remained steady for the past few months but as temperatures soared across the country, so did the price at the pump in Pennsylvania.

The average price in the state is $3.85 a gallon that’s up 14 cents from last week and 21 cents from last month, but still lower than it was a year ago, according to AAA. The cause is mainly oil prices but the recent heat wave played a role.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The heat wave does have some impact on the oil production and that in combination with the national forces of supply and demand and oil prices all contribute to the increase in the price of fuel,” AAA spokesperson Jason Kirsch said.

If you’re traveling this month, AAA says driving the speed limit, avoiding harsh acceleration and prolonged idling can help save on fuel.