(WHTM) — It seems like roundabouts are popping up more and more on Pennsylvania roads. However, according to PennDOT, these features are put in place to reduce crashes and to make driving safer.

PennDOT states that roundabouts offer improved safety due to them having “fewer conflict points, slower speeds, and easier decision-making.” The Federal Highway Administration adds that the only movement at an entry or exit in a roundabout is a right turn. Which reduces the frequency and severity of accidents.

Infographic of a roundabout, courtesy of PennDOT

PennDOT released data about roundabouts in September 2023. The data was regarding 42 roundabouts across the state at intersections that were previously signaled intersections. Data based on police-submitted crash reports showed that crashes with serious injuries were reduced by 24%. The data also showed that crashes with suspected non-serious injuries were reduced by over 50% when roundabouts were used.

In addition to reducing crashes, PennDOT said that roundabouts typically can carry around 30% more vehicles compared to similar signaled intersections. The department says that during off-peak conditions, this is due to the generally slow-flowing nature of entering vehicles yielding to circulating vehicles rather than waiting for a signal to turn green.

Roundabouts are also installed to reduce congestion, improve pedestrian crossing, and reduce head-on and T-bone crashes which are most commonly found at regular intersections.

The department says that Pennsylvania is on track to install more roundabouts in the coming years. Because of this, they have released information regarding how to navigate these new traffic features.

You can find more information by clicking here.