PENNYSLYVANIA (WHTM) — When you woke up on Wednesday morning, did you notice that the sky seemed hazy?

This was because of wildfires in Canada. The smoke from the wildfires is associated with an air mass that originated in northwest Canada where the fires are located. When the airmass moved over the Midstate, the smoke came with it.

The smoke and haze from the wildfires can set the stage for amazing sunrises and sunsets, according to the National Weather Service.

Because the smoke is so high up in the atmosphere, this does not impact any air quality readings in the Midstate. The air quality index is in the green as of Wednesday afternoon.

If you are able to be outside this evening, be sure to admire the sunset. You can thank the haze for it being exceptionally beautiful.