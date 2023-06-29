(WHTM) — Residents across the Midstate awoke to hazy conditions today and while the air quality has not hit the same “hazardous” levels of early June, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued code red air quality alerts for many counties in the area.

For those wondering why the smoke is in the air today, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) may be able to provide some answers.

According to the center, there were 502 active wildfires in Canada as of about 2:25 p.m. on June 28.

According to abc27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara, the smoke started to enter Pennsylvania after winds shifted northerly, but conditions should improve tomorrow when the winds shift southerly.