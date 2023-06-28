PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Here we go again.

Another round of smoky, hazy skies has returned to the state. But it will not be as bad as it was earlier this month. An air quality alert has been issued for the region until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The smoke has caused the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to issue a Code Red for all of Central Pennsylvania. A Code Red means air pollution may be unhealthy for some members of the general public and that members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

According to the abc27 weather team, the smoke is still coming from Canadian wildfires that are burning north of the state. The reason we did not have smoke over the last few days was due to wind direction.

Winds were coming in from the south for the last two days. With this, moisture was funneling up into Pennsylvania and caused most of the region to experience severe storms. Now, the wind has shifted and coming from the northwest, giving us smoky conditions.

MORE #SMOKE:



Wildfire smoke is back today and tomorrow from the Canadian wildfires. All it took was a wind shift. Flow from the south last 2 days = severe weather. Flow from the northwest next 2 days = some smoke. Not as bad as earlier this month. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/pA9sBfaqvG — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) June 28, 2023

To check the air quality in your region, click here.

The conditions in the Midstate should not be nearly as bad as it was during the first week of June. However, places such as Pittsburgh are dealing with much heavier smoke. Places along the Great Lakes are also seeing smoke conditions, with the air quality in those regions being very unhealthy to hazardous.