PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Title 42 allowed United States authorities to turn back migrants at the southern border, but now that Title 42 has expired the border crossings are beginning to resume.

The majority of migrants seeking refuge are along border states such as Texas and New Mexico but that’s expected to change.

Legal experts say many are now in Pennsylvania more specifically Philadelphia. It likely won’t be long until asylum speakers come to the Midstate. That’s partially because some have family members here.

Legal experts say their stay may be temporary.

“The system is overloaded and it’s enormously complex and we lack the political will in the US to fix this. This is a totally polarizing issue,” said John Jones, Dicksonson College President and former Federal Judge. “So yes there could be families reunited, but the problem would be they could be separated again after years when there’s a hearing, an asylum hearing in front of an immigration judge.”

Asylum seekers also have to prove they’re being persecuted in order to stay in the United States and that can be a lengthy process.