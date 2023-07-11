HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania’s budget is still not done, 11 days past the deadline, and there’s no sign that anyone’s in a rush to do anything about it.

Both chambers passed $45 billion in spending plans, but the budget doesn’t just need the governor’s signature. Under state law, the lieutenant governor must also sign it, in front of the full Senate, which is not scheduled to be back in session until September.

Senate Republicans have blasted Governor Josh Shapiro over what they call a broken promise and a broken deal on school vouchers. Shapiro was asked about that Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of posturing going on, a lot of politics I’m focused on common sense solutions for the good people of Pennsylvania my job is to do that important work for them to fight for them every day I’ll leave the politics to those in the capitol,” Shapiro said.

Governor Shapiro also once again urged the senate to come back to Harrisburg and complete the budget process.