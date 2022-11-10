PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Heavy rainfall is expected across Pennsylvania for most of the day on Friday and overnight into Saturday morning due to the remnants of Tropical Strom Nicole.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) remind residents to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain and be alert for possible flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas.

“Our crews have been preparing for days by clearing out debris around drainage inlets and under bridges while readying equipment,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “With the forecast amount of rain, we remind the public to not drive on roads that are covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway.”

For most of the commonwealth, rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout that day and overnight. The heaviest rain is expected in the northwest region of the state, which could receive between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with rates of up to an inch per hour during the heaviest downpours.

Here in the Midstate, according to abc27 meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso, most areas will receive 1-3 inches of rain from Nicole, but flooding concerns remain low. Other than a clogged storm drain or two, or a basement that typically takes on some water, it’s been so dry recently that this rain will be beneficial rather than cause problems.

“Based on the current forecast, we’re not expecting widespread flooding due to this storm system,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “However, you should be aware of the possibility of flooding on roadways and plan out several routes to get to your destination so that you don’t put yourself, your loved ones, and first responders in danger.”

Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.