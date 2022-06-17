WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced for attempting to bring underage girls to Pennsylvania for sex.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Joel Kiessling, 55, of Williamsport was sentenced yesterday to 16 years imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann, for child exploitation offenses.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Kiessling previously entered a guilty plea in November 2018, to attempting to entice a minor to travel for sexual purposes and possession of child pornography. Kiessling was in contact with multiple underage females and was attempting to have them travel to Pennsylvania from out of state to have sex with him.

Based on Kiessling’s prior offenses, Chief Judge Brann found that Kiessling was fully aware of the potential consequences of his actions yet remained undeterred.

The case was investigated by the Williamsport Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.