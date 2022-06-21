WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport principal has been charged with sexual assault after police say an investigation revealed he was in a seven-year relationship with a student.

According to the Williamsport Police Department, Roger Weaver Freed, 34, of Cogan Station, was a Williamsport Area School District (WASD) principal, who they say engaged in a sexual relationship with a WASD student from the ages of 16 to 22.

Investigators stated the student informed police they met Freed in 2014-2015 when the student was in 9th or 10th grade at the Williamsport Area Middle School Service Center. The student stated they felt that Freed was someone he could confine in “like an older brother”.

As stated in the affidavit, the student told police the relationship with Freed turned sexual when they were a junior in high school and continued for seven years until April of 2022.

Police state the student said they would “make out” in Freed’s office at the Williamsport Area School District, smoke cigars, and drink alcohol.

Investigators also say Freed would send the student money via Venmo transactions for holidays, birthdays, and their relationship anniversaries.

As a result of the investigation, Freed has been charged with school intercourse/sexual contact with a student, corruption of a minor, selling/furnishing liquor with a minor, sexual assault, and aggravated assault without consent.

Police say Freed will be fingerprinted and processed after his arrest.