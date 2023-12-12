(WHTM)– Two students from the Midstate were among the winners of the 2024 Drug-Free Calendar Contest in Pennsylvania.
Fifth-grade students from across the state created artwork that displayed a drug-free message in October for National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, according to a news release.
Below are the students who were chosen to have their works displayed on the calendar:
- Cover: Katherine Diehl, Lehighton Area Elementary Center, Carbon County
- January: Alayna Herron, Reynolds Elementary School, Mercer County
- February: Abraham Garcia, Louis H. Farrell School, Philadelphia County
- March: Luna Doerr, St. James Regional Catholic School, Delaware County
- April: Avery Smith, Forrest Hills Elementary School, Cambria County
- May: Lucian Pickens, Oakview Elementary School, Mercer County
- June: Nicholas Campbell, Gilbertsville Elementary School, Montgomery County
- July: Emme Mumma, Mowrey Elementary School, Franklin County
- August: Sebrina Mensur, E.R. Martin School, Lancaster County
- September: Manylah Mirco, Panther Valley Intermediate School, Carbon County
- October: Amelia Tubbs, S.S. Palmer Elementary School, Carbon County
- November: Juliana Vogini, Cecil Intermediate School, Washington County
- December: Navauntae Cutler, Urban Pathways Charter School, Allegheny County
There were more than 2,000 submissions from 482 schools in 42 counties across Pennsylvania, the release states. This was the 27th time the contest was held.
“Our annual calendar contest is about celebrating the talents of our incredible students and empowering young people to make smart, safe choices,” Attorney General Henry said. “Combating the addiction epidemic continues to be one of my top priorities, and a big part of our collaborative approach is education to deter young people from experimenting or trying illegal substances. This calendar allows our students to be leaders in conveying messaging that can save lives and keep people healthy.”
The winning students get a certificate and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program.