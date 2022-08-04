PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing.

According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000.

The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of 11. The Power Play number was 02, however, no players matched all five numbers and purchased the Power Play to win $2 million.

The location for where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately available.

Nine players in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers to win $100. More than 1,200 players won $7, and more than 16,000 players won $4 during the drawing.

You can check the PA Lottery website or the abc27 PA Lottery results page.