(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets as one big prize nears its expiration date.

A $250,000 winning Pennsylvania lottery Cash 5 with a quick cash ticket is set to expire next month.

The winning ticket was sold in Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market, 105 Prokopovitch Lane in Perryopolis, Fayette County. It correctly matched all five balls drawn, 3-10-11-30-35, in the October 18, 2022 drawing.

The prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Claimants should sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481, and file a timely claim at any of the Lottery’s seven area offices.

Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.



Players should check every ticket, every time.