CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer located in Chester County sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, May 29 drawing.

The lottery states that the ticket had matched four of the five white balls that were drawn and the red Powerball to win $100,000.

The Turkey Hill located at 10 East 1st Avenue in Parkesburg earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery states more than 30,500 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $239 million, or $121.5 million cash, for the next drawing on May 31.