ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is asking players to check their tickets as a Powerball ticket from 2022 will be expiring soon.

The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Cash Market, which is located at 1017 Fourth Avenue in Coraopolis. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 33-56-64-66-68, and the red Powerball 12 to win $100,000,

The lottery said that a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by mail or at a Lottery Area Office by Sunday, Dec. 17.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481, and file a timely claim at any of the Lottery’s seven area offices.