(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million from the Wednesday, October 11 drawing was sold in Bucks County.

American News & Tobacco, located at 522 Second St. Pike in Southampton, Bucks County earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the big-winning ticket.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Powerball with Power Play ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 22-24-40-52-64, to win $2 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.

Another Powerball player in Pennsylvania also won a big prize in the drawing.

That ticket, which was purchased online in Allegheny County with Power Play won a $100,000 prize. It matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 10. Without Power Play, the prize would have been worth $50,000.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is reporting that more than 286,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes in various amounts during the drawing. These include 60,400 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 23,200 tickets purchased with Double Play.

After the drawing, the Powerball jackpot reset to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $8.8 million cash. The next drawing Saturday, October 14.

The lottery reminds everyone that players should check every ticket, every time.