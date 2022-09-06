LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration was in Lancaster County Tuesday morning to announce a new investment in park projects.

Officials say that the investment is going to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help to revitalize local communities. There will be many projects such as refurbishing and extending trails and updating signs.

This grant will be the largest single investment in Pennsylvania recreation and conservation in agency history, totaling $90 million.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“The health and vitality of our communities is reflected in the quality of parks and trails, access to rivers, open spaces, and outdoor recreation opportunities,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said at an event at Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea. “This grant round is historic, as it is the largest amount we ever issued to help protect and enhance our natural amenities throughout Pennsylvania.”

The following projects are funded throughout Pennsylvania:

Rehabilitation and development of multi-purpose and basketball courts, inclusive play equipment, and walkways in Huidekoper Park, Meadville, Crawford County

Construction of 1.5 miles of the Ghost Town Trail to help complete a 32-mile loop rail trail in Indiana and Cambria counties

Acquisition of about 916 acres of the Camp Tuckahoe Boy Scout Camp in York and Cumberland counties;

Water access will be improved in five locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Erie, and Fayette counties

Development of 32 loop trails and 15 pickleball courts

Support for the Friends of Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park in Philadelphia to implement a pilot project center on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in nature and outdoor recreation

About $300,000 that will support Southern Alleghenies and North Central PA planning commissions for mini-grant programs targeting high need rural areas

The grants are administered by the DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Program.