STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined Representative Patty Kim alongside community leaders to rally for Governor Tom Wolf’s call for a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to be allocated towards older adults and individuals with disabilities.

Wolf proposed the $1.7 billion action plan in February, which included a proposal to send $204 million to Pennsylvanians to assist with property taxes by investing in the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program. This investment would be a one-time rebate for existing program users, which would double existing rebates.

An estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians would receive an extra rebate of $475. Democratic Senate leaders have introduced legislation such as Senate Bill 1187 and House Bill 2560, which support Wolf’s plan to invest in the existing program, but the General Assembly has been slow to act.

“Older Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly want to age in their homes and communities for as long as they are able. While the Department of Aging provides services and supports to help them achieve this goal, programs like the Department of Revenue’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate offers seniors an additional benefit,” said Secretary Torres.