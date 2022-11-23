(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day.

Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the hand, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. All four were getting hospital treatment and were in stable condition.

Police said no arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered.

“Four students were shot today on their way home from Overbrook High School for Thanksgiving break,” tweeted Shapiro on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m grateful every student is reported to be in stable condition, but I’m beyond furious that these Pennsylvania kids aren’t safe in their neighborhoods.”

Shapiro, who’s currently the commonwealth’s Attorney General, added “more than anything, I’m ready to get to work. Pennsylvanians don’t deserve this.”

Shapiro will be sworn in as Governor on January 17, 2023, with a legislature expected to be closely divided between parties.

Governor Wolf says more needs to be done to protect residents, including passing more “commonsense gun laws.”

“I’m so tired of the lack of action, the innocent lives lost and Pennsylvanians hurt because we can’t come together to pass more commonsense gun laws. Enough is enough. Today, four young Pennsylvanians were shot the day before Thanksgiving. We live in a country where we can’t walk home from school, go to the grocery store, or gather in sanctuary with our community without bloodshed. I’ll say it again: enough is enough. President Joe Biden’s Safer Communities Act is a start, but we need more. It’s been too little for too long. Pennsylvania’s General Assembly needs to act now. The recent shootings across our country leave families with holes in their hearts and empty seats at the Thanksgiving dinner table. And I’ve had enough.”

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where school let out early because of parent-teacher conferences, the district’s deputy chief of communications, Monique Braxton, said in a phone interview.

Braxton said the district’s Office of School Safety told her the students were at a corner store when the shooting occurred.

“We don’t know who was targeted, if any of the four of them were targeted,” Braxton said. Parents were being notified early Wednesday afternoon.

“This is outrageous, that young people would be shot shortly after being dismissed from their high school,” Braxton said.

Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said that the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. He said victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report