HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Department of Human Services (DHS) are urging Pennsylvania residents to utilize “Find My Ride” to learn about public transit options.

“Transit provides a vital connection to jobs, to medical appointments, and to our communities,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse. “We urge Pennsylvanians to try transit, and we’re excited that it’s now easier to access these services.”

Applications to the five largest transportation assistance services in the Commonwealth are are also available through “Find My Ride”. This includes the Senior Shared Ride program, the Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP), ADA complementary paratransit, the Persons with Disabilities program, and the Free Transit Program.

During the 2020-21 fiscal year, 24.4 million trips were supported by these programs, including 17.7 million free senior trips.

Since “Find My Ride” was introduced in May of 2021, over 8,000 applications have been processed. Customers do not need to determine what programs they are eligible for when applying.

“The Wolf Administration is always working to make the services we provide easier to access for the people we serve, and the Find My Ride tool is an excellent example of collaboration between state agencies in making this happen,” said Andrew Barnes, Deputy Executive Secretary for DHS. “Nobody should let a lack of transportation keep you from getting to a doctor’s appointment or filling your prescription. I encourage anyone who needs transportation to their physician, pharmacy, dentist, or other necessary medical services to apply today.”

For more information on “Find My Ride,” visit PennDOT’s website, here.