FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. She continued to travel along the roadside until her vehicle struck a tree, according to police.

Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police reported.