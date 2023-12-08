BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber woman is suing the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources due to an alleged hostile work environment, discrimination and retaliation due to her sex at her job position in Blue Knob State Park.

According to paperwork, the woman was working for the DCNR as a park resource ranger at Blue Knob State Park. In the lawsuit, the woman stated that a coworker was hired in March of 2021 as a park maintenance supervisor. The woman claims that coworker started to sexually harass her as soon as he started working at the park. The lawsuit also named the park operations manager as he allegedly punished the plaintiff for filing complaints against the coworker and discriminated against female staff.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that the coworker would say suggestive things to her.

Some examples in the lawsuit include:

“Your hair looks beautiful, I’d love to put my face in it”

In one instance, he allegedly saw her walking toward the bathroom and said “Do you need help in there?”

In another instance, he allegedly stated that if she were to take a clerk position in the park he “could get her full time.”

The woman also claimed that the coworker once touched himself while looking at her and that he stole items that belonged to her multiple times. According to the paperwork filed, she reported his behavior multiple times and the park operations manager allegedly started to punish her for continuing to file complaints of harassment.

According to the lawsuit, the park operations manager allegedly assigned her duties that were outside of her job responsibilities as punishment. This included scheduling her shifts later in the day and assigning things such as cleaning the bathrooms.

The lawsuit continues to state that at the start of the 2022 season, the coworker allegedly told the plaintiff that the park operations manager had instructed him to “watch” her and this made the plaintiff believe that the park operations manager have no intention of stopping the harassment.

Allegedly as the 2022 season progressed, the coworker allegedly escalated to physical harassment. She claims that on multiple occasions he touched her butt and breasts.

In November 2022, the plaintiff filed a state Equal Employment Opportunity Discrimination Complaint against the DCNR. In January 2023, Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Equal Employment Opportunity Investigations notified the plaintiff that the claim of sexual harassment was substantiated.

According to the lawsuit, the park operations manager was suspended without pay and demoted on March 9, 2023.

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, costs and attorney’s fees from the DCNR.