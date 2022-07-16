ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvanian amusement resort is getting creative with solutions for worker shortages.

Knoebels Amusement Resort announced Thursday they will be starting a Work ‘n Camp program. Employees hired in for this program will work 40-hour weeks in either ride operations or food service departments from July 31 through September 3.

Anyone enrolled in this program will stay at the Lake Glory Campground in Catawissa. The camping site offers free electricity, water, and sewer on site.

We are super excited to pilot this brand new program, geared toward welcoming new team members who might not be able to join us otherwise Knoebels Amusement Resort

Anyone interested in applying can do so on the Knoebels website.