(WHTM)– Buying your first home can be an overwhelming experience.

Tri-County Housing is a nonprofit that holds monthly homebuyer workshops. They work to pre-qualify homebuyers for a Pennsylvania housing financing agency loan.

The workshops teach prospective buyers about mortgages, credit, budgeting, and more.

“I get phone calls all day about trying to find a home and they don’t know where to start so we provide all those tools in their toolbelt for them to be able to navigate through that pretty tough process,” housing counselor Denise Welch said.

The next workshop is December 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency building. Registration opens on November 28.

To register, visit their website by clicking here.