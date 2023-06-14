PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of droughts throughout history. Some were worse than others, with 1963 being especially bad for the droughts in Pennsylvania.

Here are some of the worst droughts in the state of Pennsylvania, according to data from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) between the Years 1950-2020

Month/Year % of state Abnormally Dry % of state in Moderate Drought % of state in Severe Drought % of state in Extreme Drought % of state Exceptional Drought July 1954 72.3 52.4 22.4 10.6 2.4 Aug. 1957 83.6 67.6 32.4 12.2 4.2 July 1963 99.7 96.4 72.3 48.7 21.4 Aug. 1963 100 99.4 88.6 67.9 34.3 Sept. 1963 100 99.9 93.3 75.5 28.9 Oct. 1963 99.9 99.9 99 93 68.1 Jan. 1965 76.3 68.6 61.5 57 46.4 Aug 1966 99.2 97.6 86.5 75 49.8 March 1981 66.5 61.2 50 38.3 20.4 June 1988 98.8 91.8 65.3 50.9 22 Oct. 1991 98.1 97 88.3 71.3 36.4 Sept. 1995 99.3 97.7 87.5 67.3 28.2 Feb. 2002 87 70.7 45.7 33.6 22.6 Nov 2016 66.3 56.1 29.4 16 4.7 Data: National Integrated Drought Information System

More information about historical droughts in Pennsylvania can be found here.