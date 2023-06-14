PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of droughts throughout history. Some were worse than others, with 1963 being especially bad for the droughts in Pennsylvania.
Here are some of the worst droughts in the state of Pennsylvania, according to data from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) between the Years 1950-2020
|Month/Year
|% of state Abnormally Dry
|% of state in Moderate Drought
|% of state in Severe Drought
|% of state in Extreme Drought
|% of state Exceptional Drought
|July 1954
|72.3
|52.4
|22.4
|10.6
|2.4
|Aug. 1957
|83.6
|67.6
|32.4
|12.2
|4.2
|July 1963
|99.7
|96.4
|72.3
|48.7
|21.4
|Aug. 1963
|100
|99.4
|88.6
|67.9
|34.3
|Sept. 1963
|100
|99.9
|93.3
|75.5
|28.9
|Oct. 1963
|99.9
|99.9
|99
|93
|68.1
|Jan. 1965
|76.3
|68.6
|61.5
|57
|46.4
|Aug 1966
|99.2
|97.6
|86.5
|75
|49.8
|March 1981
|66.5
|61.2
|50
|38.3
|20.4
|June 1988
|98.8
|91.8
|65.3
|50.9
|22
|Oct. 1991
|98.1
|97
|88.3
|71.3
|36.4
|Sept. 1995
|99.3
|97.7
|87.5
|67.3
|28.2
|Feb. 2002
|87
|70.7
|45.7
|33.6
|22.6
|Nov 2016
|66.3
|56.1
|29.4
|16
|4.7
More information about historical droughts in Pennsylvania can be found here.