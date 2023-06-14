PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of droughts throughout history. Some were worse than others, with 1963 being especially bad for the droughts in Pennsylvania.

Here are some of the worst droughts in the state of Pennsylvania, according to data from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) between the Years 1950-2020

Month/Year% of state Abnormally Dry% of state in Moderate Drought% of state in Severe Drought% of state in Extreme Drought% of state Exceptional Drought
July 195472.352.422.410.62.4
Aug. 195783.667.632.412.24.2
July 196399.796.472.348.721.4
Aug. 196310099.488.667.934.3
Sept. 196310099.993.375.528.9
Oct. 196399.999.9999368.1
Jan. 196576.368.661.55746.4
Aug 196699.297.686.57549.8
March 198166.561.25038.320.4
June 198898.891.865.350.922
Oct. 199198.19788.371.336.4
Sept. 199599.397.787.567.328.2
Feb. 20028770.745.733.622.6
Nov 201666.356.129.4164.7
Data: National Integrated Drought Information System

