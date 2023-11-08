PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – WrestleMania 40 is coming to Lincoln Finacial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7.

WWE has announced Wednesday three more events that will take place at the Wells Fargo Center during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia.

On Friday, April 5, WWE will hold Friday Night Smackdown and the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

On Saturday, April 6, NXT Stand & Deliver will take place prior to the first night of WrestleMania 40.

On Monday, April 8, WWE will hold Monday Night RAW (RAW after Mania) which takes place the night after WrestleMania 40 night two.

The presale for the three-night combo will be on Wednesday, Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m. ET and fans can register here.

On Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. ET the combo tickets will go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for WrestleMania can be found here.