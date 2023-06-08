PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The northeast is suffering from smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires. Here in central Pennsylvania, we are seeing some of the worst air quality in the entire Northeast Region of the United States.

Data taken from 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 show that many locations in the state are either in the Hazardous or Very Unhealthy categories. Areas around York are showing an Air Quality Index in the high 300s.

Below is a look at the worst places for smoke pollution in the state according to the Air Quality Index. The higher the number, the worse the air quality.

# CITY US AQI 1 York 365 2 Gordonville 324 3 Lebanon 319 4 Harrisburg 296 5 Hebron 281 6 Camp Hill 280 7 Lancaster 238 8 Carlisle 226 9 Schlusser 225 10 Plymouth Meeting 220 Data from iqair.com

According to iqair.com, New York City has the worst air quality in the world. This is followed by Dhaka in Bangladesh, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, and Lahore, Pakistan.