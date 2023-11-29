YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A business owner in York County is facing charges after stealing millions of dollars in pandemic relief funds.

Creed White, 65, of Freeland, is accused of working with other employees to submit fraudulent applications to get more than $11.5 million in funds, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

White was the owner of Alloys MFG LLC, an aluminum smelting and processing business in York County, and had another 18 fake businesses that did not have any employees or operations, the DOJ said.

There were over 120 fraudulent applications that were submitted by White and other conspirators. Only 42 of them were approved and the funds were sent to bank accounts that White oversaw.

“Fraudulently obtaining over $11.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds that are meant to provide assistance to eligible small businesses will not be tolerated as shown by today’s charging of defendant White,” U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a statement. “My office will continue to diligently work with our law enforcement partners to pursue fraud against federal relief programs.”

Fake documents about the number of employees, bank records, IRS documents, and even fake documents about payroll were created by White in order to get the funding. The fraud applications were submitted to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

Those two programs were both created to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic after the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed.

The maximum penalty for wire fraud and money laundering is 30 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.