(WHTM)– The University of Pennsylvania’s president survived an emergency board meeting Thursday night.

Many are calling for her ouster after her testimony on Capital Hill this week. Some thought she didn’t do enough to combat antisemitism and some Pennsylvania leaders want to withhold funding to the university’s veterinary school.

Well, you may think what does one have to do with the other? We will get to that shortly.

“So the answer is yes? It is a context-dependent decision”

“I don’t know where we are that that should be a tough thing for somebody to say,” Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-Bucks) said.

State Senator Steve Santarsiero, a Democrat from Bucks County, who is Jewish – says he converted years ago to share a religion he loved with his wife and children.

“I had to watch it several times, Seth, because I was kind of in disbelief the first time I watched it,” Santarsiero said.

He made a decision.

“I will not be voting for any appropriation for Penn until she is no longer there,” Santarsiero said.

That would mean no $32,000,000 dollars for Penn’s Veterinary school. Republican State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill of York saw Santarsiero’s pledge.

“I texted him and I said, I’m going to stand with you,” Phillips-Hill said. “This is not acceptable and I will not vote to fund this institution until the Penn president resigns.”

“I was very grateful that she was so quick to reach out and to thank me and to say that she was going to stand with me publicly,” Santarsiero said.

Thursday Penn president Liz Magill partly walked back her comments, saying on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“… I was not focused on, but I should have been.”

“It was scripted,” Santarsiero said.

Santarsiero and Phillips-Hill both saying the damage is done. Pa. House Republicans saying Friday they’re working on legislation to define and stop antisemitism.

“We have to make sure that we stand with our Jewish friends and neighbors against this,” Phillips-Hill said.

If you’re wondering why the veterinary school – of all things – is caught in the middle? The answer is that Penn’s a private school. That Penn Vet money is some of the only state funding Penn gets.

Senator Phillips-Hill said this is just the leverage the Senate has. They want to fund Penn Vet – and they want the university to have a new president.