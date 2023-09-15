PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– If you have something to say to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, well now you can by texting him.

On Friday Shapiro took to “X,” formerly known as Twitter, and said he wants Pennsylvanians to text him messages, and the governor says don’t be surprised if he texts you back.

“I want to hear what you think, I’ll be in touch from time to time, and you can text me at 717-788-8990, and make sure you save me in your contacts so we can keep in touch, text you soon,” Shapiro said on a video posted to social media.

Governor Shapiro is no stranger to social media he posts regularly to his accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.