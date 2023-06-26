CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was rushed for emergency surgery after a Dauphin County man allegedly stabbed him in the neck over the weekend in Clearfield.

Michael Boyd II, 49, from Halifax, Pennsylvania, was placed in Clearfield County Prison and arraigned Monday morning for the stabbing allegedly spawned by a romantic interest he had in someone.

According to the criminal complaint, the man who was stabbed was helping a woman move into a new house. Boyd, who knew the woman, was allegedly traveling through the area and offered to stay the night and help with moving.

It was alleged that Boyd began acting “weird” the next day and was said to be constantly touching the girl’s shoulder. When an argument happened between her and the victim, they both told police Boyd stabbed him in the neck with what they said was a silver knife.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, both parties told police that the man exclaimed “you stabbed me” and Boyd responded with “F***ing right I did!”

Boyd was eventually found at another home and the man who was stabbed was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois to meet with an emergency surgeon.

According to the complaint, Boyd told police where they could find the knife he used, but then refused to talk anymore without a lawyer. Police noted they found the knife where Boyd claimed it would be, saying it was a silver-handed steak knife.

It should be noted that a text from Boyd allegedly showed he was claiming the man he stabbed had hit him with a pipe of some sort, but both parties told police that was a lie.

Boyd was placed in Clearfield County Prison for warrants out of Dauphin County and has since been charged with two felony aggravated assault charges, eluding, flight, and tampering with evidence.

Bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28. A mugshot was not immediately available.