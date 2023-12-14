(WHTM) — If you’re ever looking for a pep talk, you could phone a friend. But now students in Pennsylvania are giving you a new option.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced the launch of the “You’ve Got a Friend Pep Talk Phone Line” Wednesday. The new number, (717) 772-4737, connects callers with messages from Pennsylvania students.

“The holiday season can be a time when people struggle with their mental health, and sometimes we can all use a little pick-me-up,” Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said in an announcement of the new number. “You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania was developed to spread cheer, promote resiliency, and encourage self-care. Users of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life—both in the Commonwealth and beyond—are encouraged to call the line anytime they need a pep talk.”

The messages are pre-recorded by students at all kinds of K-12 schools in Pennsylvania. Callers can also choose between several options including advice, encouragement, and jokes.

“We’re so excited about this phone line. So the phone line is completely done by students throughout Pennsylvania. It is their voice, their messages, their jokes, their words of encouragement, and our goal for this is to really spread happiness and resiliency across Pennsylvania,” Dr. Dana Milakovic, mental wellness and trauma specialist at the Department of Education said.

The “You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania” line is the first statewide line of its kind anywhere in America, and it is open to anyone.

“Adults can call this line, kids can call this line, of course, as well. But we also are really encouraging adults. I have called it several times. I’ve listened to every message and it really provides that hope and happiness from a youth perspective,” Milakovic said.

The line is also still accepting new submissions from students. These can be made for any of the follow prompts, recommended by the department:

Kindergarten Pep talk from individual student or group (ex. “You can do it, keep going!”) Your favorite joke (ex. “Why did the cookie go to the doctor? He felt crummy.”) Early Elementary School Pep talk from individual student or group (ex. “It’s okay to ask for help”)

Your favorite joke (ex. “What kind of tree can you fit in your hand? A palm tree!” Older Elementary – High School Life advice from a student or group (ex. “At the end of the day think of one thing

you are thankful for.”) Spanish Students Words of encouragement from individual student or group in Spanish.

Submissions can be audio files in .mp3, or .wav format and can be recorded on a smartphone or other device. The name and location of the child on the recording is not shared on the phone line.

Submissions can be sent by email to ra-pde@pa.gov. Participants are asked to include which age group or category their recording is for, this information is used by the department for internal use only. You can also submit online at surveymonkey.com/r/PAPepTalk.

According to a survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 64% of people with a mental illness reported that their conditions worsen around the holidays.

If you need immediate support, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also recommends certain strategies for supporting your mental health during the holidays. These can be viewed: here.