WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, May 13th Zach Bryan will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for “The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour.”

According to a press release, presale tickets will be available starting February 13th. If you’d like to preregister you can do so before January 29th on the Fair AXS website.

Those who enter will be notified by email if they’ve been selected to purchase tickets, which will be sold on a first come first serve basis.