CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Zach Bryan has announced that he’ll be making a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center next year as part of his “The Quittin Time Tour”.

He’ll be in Centre County on March 12, 2024, with special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner. The news comes just days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, “Zach Bryan.”

Fans can register for presale access on the Zach Bryan website, with presale beginning on September 6. General on-sale begins September 8 at Ticketmaster.com.

Bryan will also be making stops in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on March 9, as well as Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 7.

The new 16-track body of work explores the Grammy-nominated singer’s southern state roots that combine a litany of varied musical and literary influences that might be best described as “Zach Bryan music.” Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, the self-titled album features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart directly to his ever-growing global fanbase.

Zach Bryan boasts collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and The War and Treaty