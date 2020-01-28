Perinatal WebChat

Learn how Penn State Children’s Hospital cares for high-risk moms and babies during a live webchat Tuesday, February 11th from 10am to 11am.
Penn State Children’s Hospital experts will answer questions about high-risk pregnancies in the abc27 studio during GoodDay PA.
To submit questions prior to the show, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.
