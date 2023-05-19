ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: Adam Chodak
Posted: May 19, 2023 / 09:03 PM EDT
Updated: May 19, 2023 / 09:03 PM EDT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We keep talking about the rain at the PGA Championship Saturday, but Friday afternoon we got something of a prelude to the a pour.
Looking for a fun, hands-on activity to do with your kids this summer? Try putting together one of these DIY birdhouse or bird feeder kits!
You can take your home decor to the next level with Aura’s Digital Picture Frames. Here’s why they’re worth the hype.
Memorial Day is a great time to stock up on home decor, furniture and more for the summer. Check out these amazing deals from Home Depot before they’re gone!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now