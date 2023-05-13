ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today, News 8 got an inside look at food and beverage preparations for next week’s PGA Championship. When spectators enter Oak Hill’s gates they can expect plenty of food and drinks available, as well as various options to choose from. One of the biggest takeaways is how easy it will be for everyone on site to grab something to snack on.

The PGA Championship is expected to host more than 225,000 spectators. With the influx of people, Eric Babcook, the General Manager for the PGA of America Championships for the Patina Restaurant Group says they’ve had to prepare since October 2021.

“Everything you see has to be planned for. The trucks coming in have to be dock height to the number of ovens and equipment so knowing what attendance looks like and in Rochester, we’re very fortunate that the community loves this event,” he says.

He goes on to explain about 312,000 beers will be consumed throughout the week and 75,000 hot dogs. There will also be multiple access points for food and drinks to make it easier for visitors to grab something while on the move from hole to hole. Babcook says they have six kitchens and seven markets.

This year, the PGA of America is running ticketing a little differently from last year in Tulsa. Now, everyone gets a “Champs Plus Ticket,” which provides all the food you want included in the ticket price. The only thing excluded from that is alcohol.

The Championship kicks off Thursday.