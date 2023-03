ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Left of the 18th fairway on the East Course at Oak Hill is a plaque the commemorates one of the greatest shots in major championship history.

Shaun Micheel’s 7-iron from 175 yards to 2 inches closed out his 2003 PGA Championship.

Micheel began the week 169th in the world, but that day on the East Course he was number one.