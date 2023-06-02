PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their season against the New England Patriots in Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, meaning fans are only 100 days away from getting to see the birds compete again.

Last season was an incredible season for the Eagles, who made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will be led again by Jalen Hurts who will be entering his fourth year with Philadelphia. At the helm remains Nick Sirianni who returns to coach for his third year in Philly.

Key Games

Undoubtedly the most anticipated game for Eagles fans and football fans alike is the Super Bowl LVII rematch set for Nov. 20 on “Monday Night Football.” Jalen Hurts will meet Patrick Mahomes for the first time since the Eagles lost in the 2023 Super Bowl. It is only the ninth Super Bowl rematch for teams that met in the previous year’s Super Bowl ever.

Week 14 holds another “must watch” game for the Eagles when the Birds take on the Cowboys on Dec. 10. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium, a place Philadelphia hasn’t won in since 2017, the year it won the Super Bowl. The game is in the middle of a five-game stretch stacked with playoff teams from last season including the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Seahawks. It will be a huge game for the NFC East.

Another big matchup includes the 49ers for an NFC Championship Game rematch at home for the Eagles. San Francisco will be looking to redeem themselves from their nightmare 31-7 loss last season.

The Draft

The Eagles drafted seven players in the 2023 draft. Those selected were as follows:

ROUND PICK (OVR) PLAYER POS SCHOOL HT WT 1 9 (9) Jalen Carter DL Georgia Bulldogs 6’3″ 300 1 30 (30) Nolan Smith LB Georgia Bulldogs 6’3″ 235 3 2 (65) Tyler Steen OL Alabama Crimson Tide 6’5″ 315 3 3 (66) Sydney Brown DB Illinois Fighting Illini 6’0″ 205 4 3 (105) Kelee Ringo DB Georgia Bulldogs 6’2″ 210 6 11 (188) Tanner McKee QB Stanford Cardinal 6’6″ 230 7 32 (249) Moro Ojomo DE Texas Longhorns 6’3″ 284

Who is gone

Among those who are no longer part of the NFC Championship team include defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, offensive tackle Andre Dillard, free safety Marcus Epps, running back Miles Sanders, and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

Hargrave, Edwards, and Epps were all starters on the Eagles’ defense last year.

New Additions

Big names the Eagles signed include backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back Rashaad Penny.

Other players signed include tight end Dan Arnold, safety Terrell Edmunds, cornerback Greedy Williams, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, offensive tackle Roderick Johnson and defensive lineman Kentavius Street.

Philadelphia also traded for running back D’Andre Swift during the NFL Draft.

Full Schedule

The Eagles schedule is as follows:

Preseason

Week 1: Aug. 12 at Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m.

Week 2: Aug. 17 vs. Cleveland Browns at 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: Aug. 24 vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8 p.m.

Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 1 vs. Washington Commanders at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 29 at Washington Commanders at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m.

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

Pressure will be on for the Eagles who can only outshine last season’s performance with a win at the Super Bowl.