(WHTM) – The Philadelphia 76ers have parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers after three years and a disappointing playoff run with regular season MVP Joel Embiid.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski two days after the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In three years with Philadelphia Rivers won 154 games but lost in three consecutive eastern conference semifinals. The early playoff exit drew ire from fans who called for Rivers’ firing.

Rivers previously coached the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers, winning 1,097 regular season games, the ninth most wins in NBA history and one behind former 76ers coach Larry Brown. Rivers won the 2007-08 NBA Championship with the Celtics in his second championship series appearance with Boston.

In 2021-22 Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history.

According to Wojnarowski, the Sixers’ head coach search is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams.

Philadelphia has made six consecutive playoff appearances under Rivers and former head coach Brett Brown, but hasn’t made it past the conference semifinals since the 2000-01 season when they lost the championship to the Los Angeles Lakers.

