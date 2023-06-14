PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Patrick Sharp has been hired as the new Special Advisor to Hockey Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers.

As the Special Advisor to Hockey Operations, Sharp will report to General Manager Daniel Briere and will have a strong focus on player development with the Flyers’ prospects.

“In adding Patrick Sharp to our group, we are gaining an individual who has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to building an environment of winning at all levels,” said President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones. “Patrick knows what it takes to win, he understands how to convey that to our players and is a relationship maker. He will be a vital component as we continue to build the foundation of the Philadelphia Flyers.”

Sharp is a known winner in his lengthy 16-year career, most notably serving as the Chicago Blackhawks alternate captain and winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

“I am proud to announce the addition of Patrick Sharp to our hockey operations team,” said Briere. “Patrick is a well-established veteran on-and-off the ice and his incomparable hockey knowledge will be a valuable asset to our organization and young prospects.”

Originally drafted by the Flyers in the third round of the 2001 NHL Draft, Sharp was a part of the 2005 Calder Cup-winning American Hockey League (AHL) Philadelphia Phantoms.

Sharps has also represented his home country of Canada in the 2008 and 2012 IIHF World Championships and helped Team Canada win Gold at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

Sharp played for three separate NHL teams including the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars.

While in the NHL Sharp played in 939 games with 620 points, 287 goals, and 333 assists. In 142 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Sharp totaled 87 points with 47 goals.

After announcing his retirement from hockey in 2018, Sharp would join the broadcasting crew with NBC Sports and NBC Sports Chicago. Sharp was also the University of Vermont’s Advisor to the Coaching Staff since September 2021.